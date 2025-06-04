Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Canada plans to restrict immigration

2025-06-04 08:23:42
(MENAFN) The Canadian government has introduced a legislative proposal aiming to constrict immigration controls and enhance security measures at the border.

Immigration Minister Lena Diab explained that the Strong Borders Act is intended to combat organized crime and curb the inflow of illegal narcotics and firearms while reinforcing the "integrity" of Canada's immigration framework.

Among its key components, the proposed law would expand police authority along the US-Canada border, granting them increased surveillance capabilities.

Another measure could prevent individuals who have resided in Canada for over a year from seeking asylum. However, critics argue that the plan, which also empowers officials to inspect mail more freely, could infringe upon civil rights.

The legislation comes as Canada, known for its traditionally welcoming approach toward newcomers, faces mounting calls to slow immigration amid overburdened public services and an ongoing housing crisis.

The previous administration under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had set high immigration targets to sustain economic momentum, resulting in a notable influx of temporary workers and international students.

