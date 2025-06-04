Cabinet Approves Ministry Of Interior Mous With US FBI, Homeland Security

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held on Wednesday at the Amiri Diwan.

Following the meeting, HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi stated the following:

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet extended sincere greetings to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, asking Allah Almighty to return this blessed occasion for His Highness with the best of health and wellness, and for the State of Qatar and its people further development and prosperity under the wise leadership of HH the Amir, as well as the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness and blessings.

The Cabinet reviewed the topics on its agenda, noting the Shura Council's approval of a draft law extending the concession granted to Mowasalat (Karwa), a Qatari joint stock company, to manage and operate taxis.

The Cabinet approved a draft agreement on mutual administrative assistance for the optimal application of customs law and for the suppression, investigation and combating of customs violations between the governments of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Tunisia.



Qatar to host 2026 Nobel Sustainability Awards Ceremony

Qatar Investment Authority acquires 49% stake in Msheireb Properties

Eid Al Adha in Qatar: Two-day celebrations set for Al Khor, Asian Town Qatar Airways signs QR4.5 billion loan facility with local Qatari banks

Read Also

The Cabinet also approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Interior of the State of Qatar and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the United States of America regarding security cooperation, a draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Interior of the State of Qatar and the Department of Homeland Security in the United States of America regarding the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and a draft memorandum of understanding in the field of law enforcement between the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) in the State of Qatar and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Cabinet approved a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in legal fields between the Ministry of Justice in the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Justice in the Republic of Albania, a draft memorandum of understanding on joint cooperation between the Public Prosecution in the State of Qatar and the Public Prosecution in the Arab Republic of Egypt, and a draft memorandum of understanding in the field of cultural heritage preservation between the Qatar Museums in the State of Qatar and the Hong Kong Palace Museum in Hong Kong, People's Republic of China.

The Cabinet's meeting concluded with a review of the reports of the Grievances Committee of the Qatar Financial Markets Authority on grievances that the committee considered from 01/07/2023-31/12/2023, and from 01/01/2024 to 30/6/2024, and a report on the results of the participation of the delegation of the State of Qatar, headed by HE Minister of Social Development and Family, in the 69th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women in New York in March 2025.