PLT To Present New Sleep Ingredient Study At American Academy Of Sleep Medicine Conference

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to Dr. Salter-Farfan, these presentations are an effort by PLT to reach a wider audience for Serezin research. "We are excited to present our high-impact research findings at SLEEP 2025. We will be showing data demonstrating Serezin improves sleep quality and quantity, but with a special emphasis on the improvements shown within the female-only cohortstudy. While many of us look to tracking devices to understand our sleep, these data often do not align with our experience. Waking up feeling rested, restored, and refreshed is the defining characteristic of a great night's sleep. By providing relief for nighttime aches and pain, Serezin unlocks the benefits of restorative sleep so thatcan have better days, every day," she added. SLEEP 2025 is the annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies, LLC (APSS), a joint venture of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and the Sleep Research Society (SRS). SLEEP is considered the world's premier clinical and scientific meeting for sleep medicine, sleep and circadian research, and sleep health. The meeting brings together leading experts, innovators, and attendees from across the United States and around the world.

New Clinical Study Points to Broad Ranging Benefits

A comprehensive 4-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled study was conducted on 60 healthy men and women ages 50-70 years. Subjects self-reported disturbed sleep due to everyday aches and pains. They received either a 300 mg dose of Serezin a day or a placebo. Measurements were conducted at 1, 2 and 4 weeks. Key findings Include:



Improved Restorative Sleep Within 1 Week: Subjects taking Serezin woke up feeling more rested and restored within the first week. By four weeks, subjects taking Serezin experienced a 64% greater improvement in restorative sleep than those taking placebo.

Reduce Every Day Aches and Pains Within 1 Week: Significant improvements in pain scores started on Day 7 for the Serezin group. By Day 28, subjects taking Serezin experienced a 2.6x greater reduction in nighttime discomfort and a 75% greater reduction in daytime discomfort compared to the placebo.

Easier to Fall Asleep and Better Sleep Quality Within 2 Weeks: With statistically significant improvements by Day 14, subjects taking Serezin experienced improvements in getting to sleep that were 85% greater than those taking a placebo and 93% greater improvements in sleep quality than those taking a placebo as assessed by the Leeds Sleep Evaluation Questionnaire.

Improvements in Wake-Up Experience Within 2 Weeks: Subjects taking Serezin reported having a significantly easier time waking up in the morning and feeling more alert with better motor control upon waking, as assessed by the Leeds Sleep Evaluation Questionnaire. Serezin Improved Mood Within 2 Weeks: Mood states were evaluated using a validated questionnaire covering six domains: tension, depression, anger, vigor, fatigue, and confusion. Serezin subjects reported improved overall mood starting at Day 14. For the study, subjects reported a 2.2x improvement in overall mood.

According to Steve Fink, Vice President, Marketing for PLT, the company has a growing range of solutions for sleep and relaxation in its ingredient portfolio. "Cognitive health is an intense area of interest and innovation at PLT today, with a broad portfolio that addresses Cognitive Performance, Mental Energy, Stress and Mood and Sleep and Relaxation. We have active clinical programs supporting all of these consumer needs," he said. "Serezin is an exciting ingredient in the sleep space because it features a different approach to promoting restorative sleep than many of the ingredients on the market today. We feel that this study can help consumer products companies develop compelling, trustworthy messaging for a new generation of sleep support products," he said.

