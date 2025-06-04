PLT To Present New Sleep Ingredient Study At American Academy Of Sleep Medicine Conference
New Clinical Study Points to Broad Ranging Benefits
A comprehensive 4-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled study was conducted on 60 healthy men and women ages 50-70 years. Subjects self-reported disturbed sleep due to everyday aches and pains. They received either a 300 mg dose of Serezin a day or a placebo. Measurements were conducted at 1, 2 and 4 weeks. Key findings Include:
-
Improved Restorative Sleep Within 1 Week: Subjects taking Serezin woke up feeling more rested and restored within the first week. By four weeks, subjects taking Serezin experienced a 64% greater improvement in restorative sleep than those taking placebo.
Reduce Every Day Aches and Pains Within 1 Week: Significant improvements in pain scores started on Day 7 for the Serezin group. By Day 28, subjects taking Serezin experienced a 2.6x greater reduction in nighttime discomfort and a 75% greater reduction in daytime discomfort compared to the placebo.
Easier to Fall Asleep and Better Sleep Quality Within 2 Weeks: With statistically significant improvements by Day 14, subjects taking Serezin experienced improvements in getting to sleep that were 85% greater than those taking a placebo and 93% greater improvements in sleep quality than those taking a placebo as assessed by the Leeds Sleep Evaluation Questionnaire.
Improvements in Wake-Up Experience Within 2 Weeks: Subjects taking Serezin reported having a significantly easier time waking up in the morning and feeling more alert with better motor control upon waking, as assessed by the Leeds Sleep Evaluation Questionnaire.
Serezin Improved Mood Within 2 Weeks: Mood states were evaluated using a validated questionnaire covering six domains: tension, depression, anger, vigor, fatigue, and confusion. Serezin subjects reported improved overall mood starting at Day 14. For the study, subjects reported a 2.2x improvement in overall mood.
According to Steve Fink, Vice President, Marketing for PLT, the company has a growing range of solutions for sleep and relaxation in its ingredient portfolio. "Cognitive health is an intense area of interest and innovation at PLT today, with a broad portfolio that addresses Cognitive Performance, Mental Energy, Stress and Mood and Sleep and Relaxation. We have active clinical programs supporting all of these consumer needs," he said. "Serezin is an exciting ingredient in the sleep space because it features a different approach to promoting restorative sleep than many of the ingredients on the market today. We feel that this study can help consumer products companies develop compelling, trustworthy messaging for a new generation of sleep support products," he said.
Media Contact:
Mark Falconer
Sciencewerks
Voice: 407-412-9705
E-mail: [email protected]
Company Contact: Steve Fink
PLT Health Solutions, Inc.
Voice: 973-984-0900 x214
E-mail: [email protected]
SOURCE PLT Health Solutions
