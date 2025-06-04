Monali Thakur Brings Back 90S Charm On Her Soulful US Tour (PHOTOS)

Monali Thakur, National Award-winning singer, is captivating global audiences with her soulful voice, timeless charm, and a magical US tour that revives the nostalgic melodies of the '90s

Monali Thakur: A Voice That Resonates Across the Globe

Monali Thakur continues to enchant music lovers with her soul-stirring voice and magnetic charm. With a string of chart-topping hits to her credit, she has carved a special place in the hearts of audiences. Her songs are not just popular-they're essentials on every music lover's playlist, offering a sense of joy, comfort, and emotional depth that few others can match.

Currently touring the United States, Monali has been leaving audiences mesmerized by reviving the golden melodies of the 1990s. Her heartfelt renditions of classic hits beautifully blended nostalgia with contemporary finesse. Each performance was more than a concert-it was a journey down memory lane, brought to life by her commanding stage presence and flawless vocals.

Known for her ability to sing in multiple languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and Kannada, Monali continues to demonstrate remarkable versatility. Whether delivering soulful ballads or high-energy anthems, she connects with audiences across cultures, reaffirming her place as one of India's most cherished musical talents.

Among the many honors she has received, the most prestigious remains her National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from Dum Laga Ke Haisha. This recognition is a testament to her vocal brilliance and emotional range. Beyond awards, her true triumph lies in the hearts she continues to touch through her music.