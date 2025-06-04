Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Karnataka Fan Dies Of Heart Attack During RCB's IPL 2025 Victory Celebrations

2025-06-04 07:29:42
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Belagavi: Following Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s historic first IPL championship win in 2025, fans across the state, including Bengaluru, erupted in celebrations. Tragically, a fan died of a heart attack during the festivities in Avaradi village, Moodalagi Taluk.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Manjunath Kambar. A die-hard fan of RCB and Virat Kohli, Manjunath was participating in the victory celebrations when he suddenly suffered a heart attack while dancing and rejoicing.

The tragic incident has deeply saddened Avaradi village. Manjunath's funeral is scheduled to take place today at 12 noon in the village. Locals and RCB fans have expressed deep grief over this tragic loss.

RCB fans celebrate across the state

Celebrations have taken over the state, including Bengaluru. Streets are filled in red and gold. Fans in MG Road, Koramangala, and Indiranagar have already begun their festivities. Trending hashtags like #RCBVictoryParade and #EeSalaCupNamdu have gone viral on social media.

Safety and caution

Bengaluru police have made special security arrangements and cautioned fans against blocking roads or engaging in excessive celebrations.

MENAFN04062025007385015968ID1109635521

