Zkteco USA Unlocks The Door To Cloud Access Control With Launch Of Cielo365. Offers Simple Cloud Migration Path.

GA-based security manufacturer launches cloud access control software with remote access, real-time monitoring, visitor management, multi-site management.

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ZKTeco USA , a leading provider of biometric verification and access control technology, today announced the company has launched its new cloud-based access control software platform, Cielo365 that is changing the game in access control. Cielo365 is an add-on product that enables customers to easily transition from an on-premise solution to a cloud-based system effortlessly. The new software supports legacy ZKTeco devices and is compatible with existing access control hardware including SpeedFace and Pro Series panels, and new hardware such as the Omni Series.Cielo365, is an industry-leading, cloud-based SaaS access control software application that allows users the ability to manage their access control from anywhere at any time, on any device.“We truly offer customers a one stop shop access control solution that is extremely scalable and cost effective, states Esteban Pastor from ZKTeco USA.“Users now have an easy way to transition to the cloud with Cielo365 and utilize one centralized interface to control access and monitor multiple locations globally.”“Blue Sky Systems is extremely excited to partner with ZKTeco USA and provide greater choice to customers looking for a cloud solution,” states Jason Bair“The best part about Cielo365 is the ease of integration to ZKTeco's existing standalone reader & controller; making it the perfect solution for customers who want to transition to the cloud with ease. Cielo365 software was designed to be a flexible, scalable foundation to help customers elevate their security by eliminating the need for onsite servers. Features include device and real-time monitoring, alarms & notifications, multi-site management, site maps and reports, customer user roles, and interlock & anti-passback. With remote access capabilities, users receive their own login and can manage various functions, such as opening doors, locking doors, adding users, and more, from any location using their tablet, laptop, home PC, or mobile device.ZKTeco USA understands the needs of the market and manufactures all products in-house to help keep costs low and quality high. Its rugged hardware line includes a standalone reader and controller that eliminates the need for wires for a faster installation. With different screen sizes available, the standalone unit can be used as an intercom and integrated with visitor management, biometrics & video surveillance systems, and can also be used for mobile credential management. ZKTeco USA offers everything needed to streamline an organization's access control, whether it's across a single facility or multiple sites.For further information on Cielo365, visit Cloud-Based Access Control Software |About ZKTeco USAZKTeco USA, headquartered in Atlanta, GA is a globally renowned enterprise focused on delivering biometric verification and access control technology designed to help make the world a more secure place, protect assets and improve operational efficiency. For over 11 years, the company has been bringing this vision to light and revolutionizing the access control market one door at a time. ZKTeco USA has been successful in delivering a wide range of robust solutions ranging from RFID & QR code readers, to visitor management, advanced biometrics, turnstiles, metal detectors & Intercom systems. With the most comprehensive product line in the industry that is secure, reliable, and used on over 1 million doors, ZKTeco USA has built trust by delivering customizable solutions to customers.The access control hardware consists of standalone readers in the SpeedFace, Pro, and Omni Series. Recently, the company has expanded its product line to include Cielo365, a robust cloud based access control software that is disrupting the industry by migrating customers effortlessly to the cloud.The company's products are installed globally in over 90 countries and sold by a network of over 5,000 resellers and serves a wide variety of vertical markets. This include retail, schools, churches, fitness centers, healthcare facilities, and any type of commercial building looking to secure its premises. ZKTeco USA provides a one-stop-shop experience to its customers as all products are manufactured in-house, which allows for quicker turnaround times and reduced costs. For further information on ZKTeco's powerful security solutions, visit

