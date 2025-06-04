Apex Group Appoints New Group Chief Information Security Officer

Apex Group hires Azeem Bashir as the Group CISO, overseeing the Group's enterprise-wide Cyber Security Strategy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Apex Group Ltd. (“Apex Group”), the leading global financial services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Azeem Bashir as the Group Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).With over 25 years of cybersecurity leadership experience spanning Investment and retail banking, crypto, tokenisation, Blockchain, AI, Oil and Gas, critical national infrastructure, Governmental, and energy sectors, Azeem joins Apex Group at a pivotal time for the organisation, bringing exceptional expertise in cyber resilience, threat intelligence, and secure digital transformation. As a globally recognised and award-winning CISO, Azeem has advised regulatory and governmental bodies across the globe, managed responses to major cyber incidents, and led transformation programmes across EMEA and APAC regions.In his new role, Azeem will oversee and enhance Apex Group's enterprise-wide cybersecurity strategy, focusing on four key areas:.Cyber security: Leading threat identification, detection, protection, response, and recovery across the organisation..Security strategy: Establishing and managing robust policies and controls to elevate information security maturity..Technology governance and risk: Chairing the Technology Risk Forum and leading global risk assessments..Technology assurance: Driving IT audits and due diligence, ensuring compliance and continuous improvement.Azeem is globally recognised for aligning security strategies with business outcomes, building resilient teams, and delivering measurable results across multiple sectors. His appointment reinforces Apex Group's ongoing commitment to securing its data, platforms, and services, while enabling sustainable and innovative growth for its clients worldwide.Azeem Bashir, Group Chief Information Security Officer at Apex Group, said:“It gives me great pleasure to join the Apex Group and embark on this new chapter. I chose to join the Apex Group as I felt that my values, and the businesses align well - Integrity, Trust, and Innovation.“To stay ahead of today's evolving threat landscape, we must move beyond traditional models and embrace a risk based, threat intelligence-led, secure-by-design approach. This means embedding resilience at every level and aligning security to support speed, scale and customer trust; security must be a design pillar, not an afterthought.”Also, commenting on the appointment, Marie Measures, Chief Digital Information Officer at Apex Group said:“We are delighted to welcome Azeem to Apex. His breadth of experience and forward-thinking approach to cybersecurity are exactly what we need as we continue to evolve and grow globally.“As we navigate an era of increasing digital dependency and sophisticated cyber threats, Azeem's role is crucial in continually strengthening our enterprise cyber security and resilience capabilities. His leadership will play a critical role in reinforcing client trust, protecting our infrastructure, and supporting our innovation agenda.”-ends-Notes to editorsAbout Apex GroupApex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent.Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group's passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.

