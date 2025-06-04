403
Interpol Chases Brazilian Lawmaker Zambelli In Judicial Crackdown
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Prosecutor General, Paulo Gonet, on June 3, 2025, requested Interpol to arrest federal deputy Carla Zambelli, a Liberal Party member, who fled to Europe to evade a 10-year prison sentence.
The Supreme Court convicted Zambelli in May 2025 for orchestrating a 2023 cyberattack on the National Justice Council, aiming to issue fake court orders.
Zambelli collaborated with hacker Walter Delgatti to insert fraudulent documents, including a false arrest warrant targeting Justice Alexandre de Moraes.
The court imposed a 2 million reais fine for public damages. Zambelli, holding Italian citizenship, crossed into Argentina by land and reached Europe, possibly Italy, where extradition faces challenges.
Gonet seeks Zambelli's inclusion on Interpol's Red Notice list, urging asset seizure and passport cancellation.
Background
Zambelli's departure follows a growing trend among Brazil's conservative figures who claim judicial persecution.
She cited her European citizenship as a reason for feeling secure abroad and announced plans to request a leave from her parliamentary duties.
Zambelli's defense challenged the fairness of her virtual trial and argued that the evidence against her was insufficient.
She faces a separate criminal case for brandishing a firearm and stalking a journalist in 2022, for which the court has already voted for a five-year sentence, though final proceedings remain pending.
Her exit mirrors recent moves by other prominent conservatives. Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, relocated to the United States in early 2025, stating he would seek political asylum.
He claimed that judicial actions targeting him and his family amount to political persecution. Eduardo's case followed calls from lawmakers to seize his passport, though no formal charges were filed against him.
He has used his time abroad to rally international support for Brazil's right-wing movement and criticized the judiciary's role in prosecuting figures linked to the 2023 Brasília protests and alleged coup plots.
Brazil's Conservative Exodus
This pattern extends beyond politicians. Journalists and influencers such as Allan dos Santos, Ludmila Lins Grilo, and Monark have also left Brazil, citing legal threats and blocked social media accounts.
Many of these exiles argue they only exercised free speech, yet face severe penalties at home.
Critics of Brazil's Supreme Court claim its actions resemble those of authoritarian regimes, while supporters argue such measures are necessary to protect democratic institutions from misinformation and unrest.
The exodus of conservative voices raises questions about Brazil's political stability and the resilience of its democratic framework.
With about 30% of the electorate identifying with the right, the departure of high-profile figures like Zambelli and Eduardo Bolsonaro signals a deepening divide.
