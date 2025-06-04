Girl Blocks Restaurant's Number After Placing Large Order: Social Media Melts By What Happens Next
She even blocked the restaurant's number. The restaurant lost money and time, but instead of showing anger, they wrote a kind message to her.
"Our motto has always been, and will continue to be: 'SUCCESS IS HERE,' and for that reason, all we can do is wish you success, despite your poor choice," the restaurant wrote.
That night, a man named Mr. Fernando came to the restaurant. He asked if he could help with anything. He had no food at home and was struggling to feed his two grandchildren.
The restaurant gave him Evelyn's unclaimed food and even offered him a hot meal and a drink. Mr. Fernando was very grateful and even offered to leave his phone until he could pay.
“But, of course, we refused...” the restaurant wrote.
“You can't imagine his smile: he wasn't just bringing home dinner,
"You can't imagine his smile: he wasn't just bringing home dinner,
For the rest of the month, the restaurant promised to feed Mr. Fernando and his grandkids. The restaurant ended their note by saying there was no resentment, only a reminder of why their motto is SUCCESS IS HERE.
The story melted netizens' hearts; they reacted.
“I feel that God had a hand in this situation... Karma has a way of reaching you - keep that in mind before you do something else like that again,” wrote one Facebook user.
"This is a lesson we can all benefit from in this day and age of greed and lack of empathy," wrote another.
One user reacted,“What Satan means as harm, God will use for good. This is a wonderful example!!!”
Another posted,“May God bless the people of the restaurant and the granddad and his grandchildren and I really hope this girl will get some sense after this "prank".”Is the story real?
Many social media users, nevertheless, doubted the authenticity of the story but appreciated the lesson it taught.
The details of the restaurant and Evelyn have not been disclosed.
However, upon further investigation, we found that the incident happened in January 2023. It involved a sushi restaurant in Durango, Mexico.
Local news publications reported that the restaurant's name was Kito Sushi. Their Facebook post, where they shared the open letter to Evelyn, is now unavailable.
