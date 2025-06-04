Audiovisual Council Holds Meeting On Launching“Khankendi” Radio And TV Broadcast Station
On June 3, the Audiovisual Council convened its latest session, focusing on organizing television and radio broadcasting from the soon-to-be-launched“Khankendi” Radio and Television Transmission Station (RTTS), Azernews reports, citing the Audiovisiual Council.
According to the information, current TV and radio broadcasts in the Garabagh region are transmitted from stations such as“Shusha,” “Shahyeri,”“Hasanriz" village, and several others.
Once operational, the“Khankendi” RTTS will significantly expand the coverage of television and radio broadcasting across Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur. This will ensure that the cities of Khankendi, Khojali, and Aghdere receive full modern digital terrestrial TV coverage compliant with current standards, along with analog FM radio broadcasts.
During the meeting, the efforts of the infrastructure operator, “Radio Television Transmission and Satellite Communication” Public Union, and the State Radiocommunication Administration were acknowledged and praised for their work in establishing a modern broadcast network and identifying available radio frequencies in the liberated territories.
Following discussions, based on data from the State Radiocommunication Administration and the infrastructure operator's needs, decisions were made to allocate the necessary frequencies to the“Khankendi” RTTS. This will enable the launch of DVB-T2 standard digital terrestrial television and DAB+ standard digital terrestrial radio broadcasting.
Additionally, decisions were approved to allocate appropriate radio frequencies to nationwide and regional terrestrial FM radio broadcasters to ensure analog FM program transmission through the “Khankendi” RTTS once it is operational.
