Wildberries Expands Into Social E-Commerce With Wibes App

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) MOSCOW, RUSSIA Media OutReach Newswire 4 June 2025 Wildberries, a leading e-commerce platform in Eurasia, is actively expanding into social commerce (s-commerce) with its short video app called Wibes which surpassed 5.5 million users at the end of May.The app, which launched in beta mode in March, features hundreds of thousands of short videos (up to 90 seconds long) about various products on the Wildberries marketplace, created by sellers and influencers as well as ordinary users. While watching the videos, users can add items they like to their shopping cart on Wibes, and the items appear instantly in their shopping carts on the Wildberries website or app where they can complete the purchase. This format merges entertainment and inspiration with seamless shopping.'Wibes are the emotions and impressions that purchases evoke in us,' said Tatyana Kim, Wildberries founder and CEO. 'I've long wanted to create a space that helps buyers get to know products better through video reviews and short articles, while also offering new opportunities for sellers and bloggers'.S-commerce is booming globally, driven by Gen Z's preference for engaging content, video consumption, and greater trust in influencer reviews over traditional advertising. In China, where platforms like TikTok Shop and Pinduoduo thrive, social commerce already accounts for around 30% of online sales.Any Wildberries seller can promote their products on Wibes, either by creating their own videos or tagging items they would like influencers to promote. Influencers can then choose from the available products, create review videos, and publish them on Wibes.Monetisation for sellers operates on a Cost Per Order model, with sellers paying a 10% commission on sales made through Wibes. Meanwhile, influencers and other bloggers regardless of their audience size earn a commission of 9.9% from sales generated via their content on Wibes from 1 June up from an initial 5% commission at the time of the app's launch.Since the launch of the monetisation programme, more than 2,500 content creators have joined Wibes. Wildberries sellers have made over 18,000 products available for promotion, and users have added more than 400,000 items from Wibes videos to their shopping carts.Hashtag: #Wildberries

Established in 2004 in Russia, Wildberries is a leading e-commerce platform operating in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, while also partnering with sellers in China and the UAE. Wildberries provides a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure to support customers and sellers, along with a developed logistics network spanning more than 130 facilities and 70,000 pick-up points across its markets. As of 2025, Wildberries serves over 79 million customers and processes more than 20 million orders per day.

