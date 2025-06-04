Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Congratulates Bahrain On Election To UN Security Council


2025-06-04 04:31:35
Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar extended its sincere congratulations to the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2026–2027 term.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement affirmed that Bahrain's election reflects the international community's confidence in its ability to contribute effectively to the promotion of regional and international peace, security, and stability, in accordance with the principles and objectives of the UN Charter and the provisions of international law.

The Ministry also expressed Qatar's best wishes to Bahrain for success in advancing Arab causes and leveraging its relations with UN member states-particularly those in the Middle East-to support the implementation of Security Council resolutions aimed at resolving regional conflicts.

