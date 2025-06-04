403
New Interactive Map Reveals Australian Waters Becoming Perilous for Whales
(MENAFN) WWF Australia revealed on Wednesday that Australian waters are becoming increasingly perilous for whales, as shown by the launch of the world’s first interactive map tracking whale migration.
The innovative platform, BlueCorridors.org, created in collaboration with WWF and over 50 global research partners, provides a groundbreaking visualization of how whale migration pathways overlap with growing threats like ship collisions, fishing gear entanglement, and climate change — with a particular focus on the dangers facing whales in Australian seas, according to a WWF-Australia press statement.
The platform’s release, timed ahead of World Oceans Day on June 8, highlights the critical conservation issues confronting marine life in the region, experts emphasized.
By integrating more than 3.2 million kilometers of satellite data collected from over 1,400 migratory whales, BlueCorridorsmaps their routes and pinpoints escalating hazards encountered both in Australian waters and globally.
Chris Johnson, Global Lead for WWF’s Protecting Whales and Dolphins Initiative, explained, "Blue corridors are more than migration routes, they're lifelines for the ocean's giants and the ecosystems they support."
Johnson also warned, "Ship strikes, entanglement in fishing gear and shark nets are a growing concern on Australia's east coast, especially during humpback whale migration season," adding that climate change is further disrupting whale migration patterns and their food availability.
WWF-Australia urged the government to initiate a Western Pacific Blue Corridor Initiative, partnering with Pacific nations and scientists to implement protections spanning from the Pacific Ocean down to Antarctica. This effort aims to shield whales and bolster ocean health and climate resilience by preserving these essential marine ecosystems, the statement noted.
"Healthy whales lead to healthy oceans," Johnson remarked, highlighting the vital role whales play in fertilizing the ocean, increasing phytoplankton growth, and sustaining the planet’s oxygen levels.
