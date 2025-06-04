403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GBP/USD Forex Signal Today 04/06: More Upside (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3650. Add a stop-loss at 1.3430. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3430. Add a stop-loss at 1.3650.
Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as bulls target the next key resistance level at 1.3650. A drop below the support at 1.3430, the upper side of the cup will invalidate the bullish outlook and point to more downside.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewKey catalysts for the GBP to USD pairThe GBP/USD pair will have a few catalysts on Wednesday. First, S&P Global will publish the latest composite and services PMI data, providing more color about the state of the British economy.Economists, using the recently released flash PMI data, expect the data to show that the services PMI rose to 50.2, while the composite figure moved from 48.5 to 49.5. A PMI figure of 50 and above is a sign that a sector is doing well.The ADP will publish the private payroll data, which is expected to show improvement in hiring. Analysts expect the data to reveal that the private sector created 115k jobs, a big increase from 62 in April.S&P Global and the ISM will also release the services PMI numbers, which are expected to remain above 50.Some Fed officials, like Lisa Cook and Raphael Bostic, will talk. In a statement on Tuesday, Cook said that she expected tariffs will lead to higher inflation and complicate the Fed's interest rate decision scenario.Ready to trade our free trading signals ? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment