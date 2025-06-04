Head Of Russia's Republic Of Kalmykia Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Head of the Russian Republic of Kalmykia H E Batu Khasikov met yesterday with Ambassador of Qatar to the Russian Federation, H E Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Thani. The meeting discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries.

