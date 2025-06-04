Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DGCA Chief, Belgian Amb. Discuss Civil Aviation Cooperation


2025-06-04 02:07:56
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 4 (KUNA) -- The Chairman of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Hamoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, discussed with the Belgian Ambassador to Kuwait, Christian Dooms, ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries in civil aviation.
In a statement Wednesday, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that during the meeting held yesterday evening, mechanisms for developing air transport between Kuwait and Belgium and attracting airlines were discussed, in addition to giving priority to supporting and enabling direct cargo traffic.
The meeting stressed the importance of exchanging expertise and training in security, safety and air navigation, which would contribute to enhancing operational efficiency and developing the air transport system between the two sides, it added. (end)
