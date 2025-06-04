Blume Global Launches Specialized Ocean Terminal Appointment And Payment Platform With ICTSI As Lead Customer

ICTSI Subic Bay International Terminal has launched Blume Global Appointment Scheduler.

Single digital platform optimizes ocean terminal operations, reducing congestion and delays

- Mike Journeycake, Ocean Carrier Product Commercial Lead, Blume GlobalMANILA, PHILIPPINES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Blume Global , a WiseTech Global company, has released Blume Global Appointment Scheduling , a digital appointment scheduling platform designed specifically for ocean terminal operators to streamline container flow, simplify truck schedules, and provide 24/7 online payment functionality. The new platform optimizes terminal operations via a single digital platform used by shippers, logistics service providers (LSP), brokers, truckers, and drivers.International Container Terminal Services, Inc (ICTSI), the world's largest independent terminal operator, is the first ocean terminal to implement BlumeGlobal's new specialized ocean terminal appointment and payment platform.The platform allows users to create, manage, and modify appointments for container pick-up and delivery, pay terminal fees, and receive real-time updates on container availability, creating a seamless and collaborative experience for all stakeholders involved in ocean terminal operations. By integrating with terminal operating systems (TOS), Blume Global Appointment Scheduling syncs appointments in real time to reduce idle time and optimize gate throughput, and enables real-time, 24/7 fee payments through various secure payment methods, while maintaining a comprehensive transaction history.Blume Global Appointment Scheduling transforms truck scheduling into adaptive, date-led workflows, so terminals like ICTSI can anticipate demand instead of just reacting to it. The platform features digital gate check-ins using QR codes, eliminating manual paperwork, significantly reducing gate processing time, and minimizing bottlenecks at entry points. Truckers benefit from mobile app notifications, enabling them to easily view, accept, or adjust appointments if running early or late, significantly reducing gate congestion and improving schedule reliability.The innovative new solution was successfully launched at ICTSI's Subic Bay terminal in the Philippines under the brand Navigate, powered by Blume Global Appointment Scheduling. The digital platform replaced a previously manual appointment process, resulting in improved container flow and reduced delays caused by limited visibility into truck arrival times.ICTSI Navigate leverages ICTSI's advanced global digital platform to provide seamless visibility and to integrate the Blume Global Appointment Scheduling platform across ICTSI's portfolio of terminals, providing a truly customer centric digital experience. ICTSI will now launch ICTSI Navigate across other facilities around the globe.“ICTSI has invested in a digital strategy based on a platform approach that enables rapid innovation, seamless integration and a build-once-use-everywhere approach. ICTSI Navigate leverages this investment to acutely focus on delivering customer centric services even when a single customer journey spans multiple facilities. Try our ICTSI App, search for your container or vessel, we will not ask you to choose a terminal first. We are the largest independent terminal operator across six continents. Our digital services are ensuring we are simplest and most transparent operator to do business with,” said Brian Hibbert, VP, Global Chief Information Officer, ITCSI.Mike Journeycake, Ocean Carrier Product Commercial Lead, Blume Global said:“Blume Global Appointment Scheduling is a significant step forward in using digital technology to increase efficiency within the port community. With ICTSI as a leading global terminal operator and launch customer, Blume closely considered ICTSI's needs in developing this product. It is designed to address the root cause of inefficiencies by taking a data-led approach to optimize terminal operations, while avoiding the delays and errors typical of manual processes and fragmented systems, benefiting shippers and truckers alike. Designed for scalability, the solution supports ICTSI Subic's continued growth in operational capacity and cargo volume.”//ENDSAbout International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI)Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI's portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain. ICTSI continues to receive global acclaim for its public-private partnerships, which are focused on sustainable development, and supported by corporate social responsibility initiatives. ( )About WiseTech GlobalWiseTech Global is a leading developer and provider of software solutions to the logistics execution industry globally. Our customers include over 16,500 of the world's logistics companies across 195 countries, including 46 of the top 50 global third-party logistics providers and 24 of the 25 largest global freight forwarders worldwide .Our mission is to change the world by creating breakthrough products that enable and empower those that own and operate the supply chains of the world. At WiseTech, we are relentless about innovation, adding over 5,800 product enhancements to our global CargoWise application suite in the last five years while bringing meaningful continual improvement to the world's supply chains. Our breakthrough software solutions are renowned for their powerful productivity, extensive functionality, comprehensive integration, deep compliance capabilities, and truly global reach. For more information about WiseTech Global or CargoWise, please visit wisetechglobal and cargowise.

