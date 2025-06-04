403
Dutch Premier Steps Down as Far-Right PVV Exit Shakes Government
(MENAFN) Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof submitted his resignation to King Willem-Alexander on Tuesday following the withdrawal of the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) from the governing coalition.
During a press conference, Schoof announced that he would formally present his resignation to the monarch on behalf of the entire Cabinet, according to reports from local outlets.
"If one party lacks the will, you can't move forward," Schoof stated, as quoted by a Dutch broadcaster.
Condemning the government's collapse as both "irresponsible and unnecessary," Schoof cited a lack of adequate support to sustain the Cabinet’s operations.
Despite the turmoil, Schoof emphasized that the remaining coalition parties—the conservative VVD, centrist NSC, and the agrarian-focused BBB—will continue governing in a caretaker role until a new administration is in place.
"We will continue undeterred with the three parties. This country has major problems, so decisiveness is required. For citizens who are concerned about their homes and their wallets.
And for getting a grip on migration. That requires decisiveness, not procrastination. So, as a caretaker cabinet, we will do everything that is in the best interests of the country, within the scope that parliament allows us," he asserted.
Although no official election date has been confirmed, national media reports suggest the vote will likely be held sometime between late September and November.
Shortly after Schoof’s announcement, King Willem-Alexander confirmed receiving the Prime Minister and acknowledged the resignations.
"The outcome of the deliberations is that the ministers and state secretaries affiliated with the PVV have tendered their resignations to the King. The Prime Minister and the other ministers and state secretaries have placed their portfolios or offices, respectively, at the disposal of the King," the royal statement said.
The King also noted that Cabinet ministers who resigned would have their responsibilities "temporarily" reassigned to others within the government.
"With regard to the Prime Minister and the other ministers and state secretaries, the King has considered their resignation and requested that they continue to perform all duties they deem necessary in the interests of the Kingdom," the statement continued.
The government fell apart after ongoing disputes over asylum and immigration policies prompted PVV to break away. Efforts to reach consensus between PVV leader Geert Wilders and the other coalition partners—VVD, NSC, and BBB—ultimately failed.
