Hey Bali Offers 24/7 Luggage Pickup And Delivery, Solving One Of Bali's Most Annoying Travel Problems

Hey Bali offers 24/7 luggage storage and delivery from its Kuta hub, just 10 minutes from Ngurah Rai Airport. With island-wide pickup and drop-off, travelers can store bags easily via WhatsApp, email, or phone-no app required. At just IDR 25,000 per item per day, Hey Bali has helped 1,000+ tourists explore Bali bag-free since 2024.

BALI, Indonesia - June 3, 2025 - While Bali continues to attract millions of travelers each year with its world-famous beaches, jungle retreats, and vibrant street life, one persistent and underreported challenge still haunts many visitors: what to do with their luggage after check-out, before a late flight, or during transit between accommodations.

Dragging suitcases through humid alleys in Seminyak, stashing backpacks behind cafés in Ubud, or being turned away by hotels unwilling to store bags-these are all-too-common experiences. While Bali continues to attract millions of travelers each year, one underreported challenge still haunts many visitors: what to do with their bags after check-out. Recognizing this widespread pain point, Hey Bali , a locally owned Bali luggage storage service based in Kuta, has stepped in with a flexible, 24/7 solution.

More Than Just a Storage Locker

Unlike app-based luggage storage platforms that rely on scattered third-party locations, Hey Bali offers something more personal and flexible. Operating from its central storage hub at Jl. Kubu Anyar No. 88x, Kuta , just 10 minutes from Ngurah Rai International Airport , Hey Bali sends its team to collect and store luggage from virtually anywhere on the island-including Canggu, Seminyak, Legian, Sanur, Ubud, and beyond.

Bags can later be picked up directly at the airport, hotel, or another agreed location, allowing travelers to make the most of their time in Bali without being burdened by heavy belongings.







“We realized the last day in Bali is often the most stressful,” said Giostanovlatto founder of Hey Bali.“People have hours to kill but nowhere to safely leave their bags. That's where we come in-we meet travelers where they are.”

Booking Made Simple-No App, No Hassle

Hey Bali was designed with the principle that great service shouldn't require another app download . Travelers can reserve luggage pickup or delivery through WhatsApp (+62 811 281 407) , email , or phone call -all handled by responsive, English-speaking staff.

The service is especially popular among digital nomads, solo travelers, and families navigating the logistical puzzle of moving between hotels, flights, and destinations within a single day.

Flat, Affordable Pricing-No Surprises

Hey Bali keeps its pricing transparent and tourist-friendly. Travelers pay a flat rate of IDR 25,000 per item per day , equivalent to approximately $1.60 USD -with no hidden fees, hourly limits, or surprise charges. Airport delivery is included for most routes within standard hours, and custom arrangements are available upon request.

24/7 Coverage, Island-Wide Reach

Though currently operating from a single physical location , Hey Bali serves customers across the island with round-the-clock operations . Late arrival in Denpasar? Early checkout in Ubud? Evening yoga class in Canggu before a midnight flight? Hey Bali ensures your bags are stored, delivered, or picked up right on schedule.

“We're not just storing bags-we're giving people their freedom back,” said Giostanovlatto“The freedom to enjoy one more meal, one more swim, one more adventure-without the weight.”

Trusted by Travelers from Around the World

Since launching in 2024, Hey Bali has supported over 1,000 travelers from countries including Australia, Germany, the U.S., Japan, and beyond. Whether it's storing surfboards, strollers, backpacks, or suitcases, the service has earned praise for its friendly staff, fast response times, and absolute reliability .

Many customers discover Hey Bali through word-of-mouth, local recommendations, and digital nomad forums, making it one of the best-kept secrets for smart, light-footed travel in Bali.

About Hey Bali

Hey Bali is Bali's first dedicated luggage storage and delivery service, offering 24/7 island-wide pick-up and drop-off from its central hub in Kuta-just 10 minutes from Ngurah Rai International Airport. Focused on making travel easier and lighter, Hey Bali helps visitors explore more and carry less, right up to their final hours on the island. In addition to luggage services, Hey Bali also provides Bali SIM cards and eSIM solutions , as well as reliable airport transfer services , making it a one-stop travel convenience provider for smart, stress-free exploration.