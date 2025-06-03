Fire Tamed At Sharjah's Al Hamriyah Port Industrial Site

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

A large fire that erupted at the Al Hamriyah Port in Sharjah posed a significant threat before authorities managed to bring it under control. The blaze ignited in an area where highly flammable materials were stored, escalating the intensity and risk of the incident. Emergency responders acted swiftly to contain the flames and prevent further damage to the industrial site and surrounding facilities.

The fire broke out within one of the storage zones at the port, a critical hub for regional trade and industrial activity. Witnesses described thick plumes of black smoke billowing over the port, visible from several kilometres away. The presence of combustible materials accelerated the fire's spread, creating a challenging environment for firefighting teams.

Sharjah Civil Defence mobilised a substantial response involving multiple fire engines, specialised foam units, and rescue personnel. The teams prioritised protecting adjacent warehouses and port infrastructure, which include goods vital to supply chains across the Gulf region. Coordinated efforts to establish firebreaks and deploy foam suppression techniques helped contain the blaze.

Industrial storage sites, particularly those housing chemicals, fuels, or other hazardous materials, require stringent safety protocols due to their vulnerability to fires. Officials confirmed that the site contained flammable substances, although exact details about the materials involved remain under review as investigations continue. No casualties were reported, highlighting the effectiveness of emergency evacuations and rapid intervention.

Al Hamriyah Port operates as a crucial gateway for maritime logistics in the United Arab Emirates, serving diverse industries from manufacturing to shipping. The port's infrastructure includes dedicated zones for various types of cargo, with strict regulations governing storage and handling. The fire raised concerns about the adequacy of safety measures for hazardous materials at such industrial hubs, prompting calls for renewed safety audits.

Emergency services emphasised the importance of routine risk assessments and preparedness in industrial environments, especially where flammable and volatile substances are stored. Training, equipment readiness, and swift communication channels proved vital in managing the incident effectively. The fire's containment prevented a wider catastrophe that could have disrupted port operations and caused economic losses.

Environmental experts are monitoring potential impacts on air quality due to the smoke and emissions generated by the fire. Initial air sampling indicated elevated levels of pollutants near the port perimeter, necessitating caution for nearby communities and workers. Authorities advised residents to avoid the area and remain indoors until conditions stabilised.

This incident underlines the challenges of managing industrial safety in complex logistics centres where multiple risk factors intersect. Ports like Al Hamriyah play an indispensable role in regional trade but require ongoing investment in infrastructure resilience and emergency response capabilities. Stakeholders are expected to review procedures and infrastructure to mitigate future risks.

The event also highlighted the coordination between various agencies, including civil defence, environmental authorities, and port management. Such collaboration is critical in ensuring a swift and effective response to emergencies. Lessons drawn from this fire will likely influence policies governing industrial storage and fire safety in the UAE and beyond.

Port operations resumed gradually after clearance was given by safety officials, with inspections conducted to assess structural integrity and contamination. Business continuity plans activated by port authorities facilitated minimal disruption to shipping schedules, reflecting the strategic importance of the facility.

