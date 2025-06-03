Odisha CM Majhi Launches 'Zero Accident Day' Campaign

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, June 3 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday launched the 'Zero Accident Day' campaign in aiming to promote a shared pledge to ensure safety for all individuals plying on the road in the state.

The 'Zero Accident Day' campaign, held in collaboration with IIT Madras, will continue till June 28.

Highlighting the government's partnership with IIT Chennai, Majhi said,“We have signed an MoU with IIT Chennai to adopt new technologies and scientific approaches in ensuring road safety. Their guidance will help us implement effective measures.”

Majhi also flagged off 55 new road safety initiatives and infrastructure projects worth Rs 575.77 crore on this occasion.

Emphasising the importance of safety from departure to return, the Chief Minister urged all citizens to strictly follow traffic rules and ensure a safe return home.

Speaking during a special event held at Lok Seva Bhawan here, Majhi said,“Accidents are not just personal tragedies; they deeply affect the economy of the state and the nation. Every life lost on the road is a collective loss.”

Chief Minister Majhi stressed the critical need for behavioural change among drivers. He highlighted that 75.2 per cent of road fatalities in India are due to overspeeding, and warned against dangerous habits such as drunk driving, driving on the wrong side, and using mobile phones while at the wheel.

He reminded all drivers that“Speed thrills, but it also kills.”

CM Majhi also inaugurated 11 fully automated driving test centres in districts including Sonepur, Chandikhol, Bhanjanagar, Mayurbhanj, Rairangpur, Balangir, Talcher, Malkangiri, Nayagarh, Nabarangpur, and Deogarh with a total investment of Rs 24 crore.

The second phase of the Driving Electronic Enforcement to Save Human Lives (DISHA) project, with an outlay of Rs 215 crore, was launched during the event on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for another 1,007 km stretch under the third phase of DISHA, and also inaugurated Odisha's second registered vehicle scrapping facility in Jajpur district and the first automated vehicle inspection centre in Cuttack.

The foundation stones were laid for 20 more automated vehicle inspection centres across the state, with Rs 211 crore allocated for their development.

The Chief Minister flagged off 15 Volvo buses under the 'Jagannath Express' banner, connecting Puri to Ayodhya, Tirupati, Ujjain, Hyderabad, Bhilai; Bhubaneswar to Visakhapatnam; Bhawanipatna and Raigarh to Hyderabad.

This initiative involves a total investment of Rs 27.3 crore. He inaugurated modern Atal Bus Stands at Basudevpur and Dhamara in Bhadrak district, and Basta in Balasore.

The OSRTC's Integrated Transport Management System (ITMS) and the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) were also launched during the event.