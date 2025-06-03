Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
03.06.2025 / 09:23 CET/CEST
swissnet Group Enters New Strategic Partnership with Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital, a Leading Multinational Hospital Chain in Dubai

Berg, Switzerland – 3 June 2025 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT solutions, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital, a prominent multinational hospital chain headquartered in Dubai.

Under the terms of this collaboration, swissnet MENA will implement a cyber-resilient backup and recovery solution, integrated with a robust cloud disaster recovery strategy. This comprehensive initiative is designed to modernize Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital's data protection infrastructure, fortify business continuity, and enhance overall security and operational resilience.

The project will be executed in collaboration with a global and top leader in backup, recovery, and cyber resilience technologies. Through this partnership, Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital will gain access to end-to-end data protection, seamless disaster recovery capabilities, and a resilient framework that ensures continuity of critical healthcare services.

This engagement marks a significant milestone for swissnet MENA, further reinforcing its presence in the Middle Eastern healthcare sector. It also deepens the Group's expertise in areas such Infrastructure, cybersecurity and public cloud. By leveraging swissnet's global footprint and industry know-how, Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital will benefit from advanced, cost-effective technology solutions tailored to the unique demands of the healthcare industry.

Roger Tabbal, CEO International of swissnet Group and CEO of Swissnet MENA, stated:“Securing this strategic agreement with Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital, a multinational hospital chain, represents a significant endorsement of swissnet Group's enterprise capabilities and global service excellence. It affirms the confidence international organizations place in us to deliver high-performance IT solutions that drive resilience and innovation. This partnership not only expands our regional footprint but also positions us to accelerate growth as we continue to evolve our portfolio and enter new sectors.”

About swissnet Group

The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The group serves customers in the retail, hospitality, healthcare and public sectors, among others. The subsidiaries under the swissnet group umbrella are known for their outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the swissnet Group offers its customers tangible added value and success by improving their omnichannel strategies. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment.

For more information, please visit .

Contact Company
Swissnet Group, Berg (Switzerland)
Jonathan Sauppe, CEO, Chairman of the board
...
Phone: +41 78 307 45 06 		Contact for business and financial press
edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)
Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann
...
Phone: +49 69 905 505-53


Company: Swissnet AG
Andhauserstrasse 62
8572 Berg
Switzerland
Internet: /
ISIN: CH0451123589
WKN: A2QN5W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart
