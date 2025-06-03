Cryptonewsbreaks Solarbank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) Adopts Bitcoin Treasury Strategy To Strengthen Financial And Market Position

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SolarBank Corporation

SolarBank (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) announced the launch of a Bitcoin treasury strategy inspired by MicroStrategy and SharpLink Gaming, marking a first among North American clean energy developers. The company has applied to open a Coinbase Prime account for secure custody, USDC services, and self-custody of Bitcoin holdings. By integrating Bitcoin into its treasury, SolarBank aims to hedge against inflation, attract digitally savvy investors, and position itself as a pioneer at the intersection of renewable energy and decentralized finance. The strategy complements SolarBank's core focus on solar and battery energy storage systems, backed by recent deals including a $100 million U.S. financing with CIM Group, $49.5 million with Qcells, a $41 million landfill-to-solar initiative with Honeywell, and a $25 million credit facility from RBC. Management noted that Bitcoin purchases have not yet begun and will be based on market conditions and liquidity needs.

To view the full press release, visit

About SolarBank Corporation

SolarBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The Company develops solar, Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and EV Charging projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The Company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading North America markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects. The Company has a potential development pipeline of over one gigawatt and has developed renewable and clean energy projects with a combined capacity of over 100 megawatts built. For more information, visit the company's website at SolarBankCorp . This report contains forward looking information. Please refer to for additional details.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SUUN are available in the company's newsroom at

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by IBN