Abu Rumman Calls For Benefiting From Jordan's E-Invoicing System In Geneva
Amman, June 3 (Petra) - MP Moataz Abu Rumman called for benefiting from Jordan's experience in implementing the e-invoicing system, which contributed to provide an online and interactive database to reduce the "shadow economy."
The lawmaker's remaks came at the 113th Session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva, which continues from June 2-13.
Delivering a speech on Tuesday on behalf of the Jordanian delegation, Abu Rumman said Jordan is "advanced" in developing "appropriate" legislation to achieve decent work standards and regulate the labor market to provide worker protection in various sectors.
The MP also said the process mainly aims to provide a "comprehensive" database and update the system of laws regulating the Kingdom's labor market.
The Jordanian parliamentary delegation is comprised of MPs Wissam Rbeihat and Yanal Freihat.
