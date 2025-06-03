Moph Announces Working Hours For Public Healthcare Sector During Eid Al Adha Holiday
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced Tuesday the adjusted working hours for the public healthcare sector during the Eid Al Adha holiday.
All emergency services and inpatient departments at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) hospitals, including Paediatric Emergency Centres, as well as the Ambulance Service, will also continue to function around the clock, MoPH said.
It added that 20 health centres affiliated with the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) will operate during the holiday, in addition to Al Jumailiya Health Centre, which will operate on an on-call basis 24/7. PHCC will also provide urgent care services around the clock at 12 health centres, including six centres for urgent paediatric cases.
The ministry has instructed public health sector institutions to announce the detailed working hours of their respective services during this holiday.
The MoPH has also announced the working hours of several of its service departments during the holiday, affirming that the Medical Relations and Treatment Abroad Department will receive visitors at its building from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., except on Fridays and Saturdays.
The MoPH's Birth Registration Office, located at the Women's Wellness and Research Center (WWRC), will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. during this holiday, except on Fridays and Saturdays.
The Death Registration Unit will welcome visitors at the Humanitarian Services Office throughout the holiday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
The ministry further clarified that the Qatar Health Care Unified Contact Centre 16000 will continue to operate 24/7.
