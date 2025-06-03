Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lebanese President: Ties With Iran Should Be On State-To-State Basis

Lebanese President: Ties With Iran Should Be On State-To-State Basis


2025-06-03 10:04:13
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, June 3 (KUNA) -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Tuesday expressed hope to boost relations with Iran on State-to-State basis, mutual respect and non-intervention in each country's domestic affairs.
The Lebanese President was speaking during reception of the visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, just southeast of Beirut.
President Aoun has added that the government places on top of its priorities reconstruction of properties that had been demolished by the Israeli occupation forces during their recent war on the country. He has also indicated that the government hopes to rebuild the destroyed buildings in cooperation with "sisterly and friendly States and according to the laws."
Internal dialogue is the avenue toward resolving various issues, in addition to the dialogue with the concerned States "without resorting to violence," Aoun said, stating "many States in the region have suffered a lot from the wars and their negative outcome."
Moreover, the Lebanese President expressed hope that the US-Iran negotiations on the nuclear file would end with positive outcome, "for such a result would impact positively on the whole region."
For his part, Araghchi said during the meeting with the president that Tehran supports all Lebanese efforts, particularly the diplomatic bids, to end the Israeli occupation, adding that the Iranian backing for the country "is in line with the good relations" between the two countries and adherence "to the non-intervention in States' domestic affairs."
Moreover, the Iranian mnister expressed hope that the internal dialogue and understanding would lead to serving Lebanon's interest without external intervention, also indicating at Tehran's desire to enhance the cooperation with Beirut at the economic and commercial levels, as well as to help in the re-construction.
Araghchi had also met with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Foreign Minister Yousef Rajji, discussing the two States' relations and issues of common concern. (end)
fz


MENAFN03062025000071011013ID1109630989

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search