Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Depression, Burnout Disabilities Rise in Belgium

2025-06-03 09:46:18
(MENAFN) Belgium has experienced a notable surge in the number of individuals unable to work due to depression or burnout, with a 44 percent rise over the last five years.

This increase is primarily observed among younger people.

Official figures published by the National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance (INAMI-RIZIV) on Monday reveal that by the close of 2023, more than 526,000 individuals were receiving long-term disability benefits.

Psychological conditions accounted for nearly 38 percent of these cases. Out of this group, 137,454 people were diagnosed specifically with "depression or burnout."

The growth is especially marked among the youth, with cases in those under 30 increasing by 21.6 percent in just one year.

Women constitute the majority of long-term disability beneficiaries, making up almost 60 percent of the total recipients and about 69 percent of those suffering from "depression or burnout."

While the highest concentration of cases remains in the 55-59 age bracket, younger age groups are showing the most rapid increase.

Specialists attribute this trend to rising workplace stress, shifting career ambitions, and greater acceptance and awareness of mental health issues.

The economic impact on the government is also escalating. In 2023, Belgium spent over EURO2 billion (USD2.3 billion) on long-term sickness benefits related to these mental health conditions.

This represents a 15 percent increase compared to the previous year and a staggering 74 percent rise since 2018.

