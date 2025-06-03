403
Epixel MLM Software Announces Advanced Automation To Optimize Direct Selling Processes
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Epixel MLM Software recently launched an automation suite in their MLM platform to simplify processes and streamline business management. The new and improved features make it easier for MLM businesses to manage complex MLM processes. The Epixel MLM Platform integrates tools and features that are expected to improve distributor productivity and assist businesses in network expansion.
Epixel MLM Software has implemented automation for all core MLM processes like commission, compliance and security management. The automation of compliance and security will help international MLM businesses operate safely in different regions. The system will automatically align the business and its processes including social media activities for compliance and industry regulations.
The new automation features in the platform enhance important MLM processes.
Commission management with payout automation manages commission calculation and distribution accurately.
Compliance automation features are developed to operate on preset compliance criteria for various regions of operation.
Distributor onboarding automation simplifies the registration and onboarding process with an innovative training approach.
Ranks are auto-upgraded as and when a distributor achieves the necessary criteria.
Lead generation system manages incoming leads until conversion.
New security management features automated threat detection and breach prevention with high-end tools.
“Every solution we develop is intended to make our customers' lives easier, especially when managing complex and vast MLM networks. We know how complicated things can become even with a hairline flaw in commission calculations or compliance. The new automation suite focuses on reducing stress and costs while improving business efficiency so that businesses can rest assured knowing their growth and success are secure in our hands,” stated Dhanesh Haridas, CTO, Epixel MLM Software.
Epixel MLM Software develops software solutions for the direct selling industry especially in the multi-level marketing and party plan sectors. The company experiments with new and innovative technologies to develop solutions that address the unique challenges of MLM businesses worldwide.
