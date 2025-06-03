Disease Control Center Delegation Visits Africa CDC, Explores Health Security Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 3 (Petra) – A delegation from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) participated in a visit to the headquarters of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) in Addis Ababa, coinciding with the regional meeting launching the second phase of the Health Security Partnership aimed at strengthening disease surveillance across the African continent.In a statement issued Tuesday, the Center said the visit aimed to exchange expertise and explore opportunities for technical cooperation in priority areas, including epidemiological intelligence, early warning systems, biosafety, and intersectoral integration, in support of national efforts to strengthen preparedness for health threats.The meeting was jointly organized by the Africa CDC, the World Health Organization, and the Robert Koch Institute, in partnership with Canada and the United Kingdom.Secretary General of the Center, Tariq Louis Mokatsh, who headed the Jordanian delegation, said the participation reflects the Center's commitment to enhancing regional and international cooperation in epidemic surveillance and preparedness, while developing national capacities in early warning and epidemiological intelligence.He noted that Jordan's geographical position offers a strategic opportunity to strengthen multilateral partnerships and exchange expertise in the field of health security, emphasizing that bolstering health security is essential to ensuring societal stability and fostering sustainable economic growth.On the sidelines of the event, the delegation held a series of meetings with regional and international partners to explore prospects for joint activities in the areas of cooperation, data exchange, institutional capacity building, and the exchange of African expertise in crisis response.In its statement, the Center reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing cooperation with international partners to develop public health systems and deliver effective, sustainable health responses that reinforce health security in the region and contribute to the Economic Modernization Vision 2033, in pursuit of a more resilient and advanced Jordan.