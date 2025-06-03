Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
When Is Eid Holiday, June 6 Or 7? Eid-Ul-Adha Date, History, Significance, Rituals And More

When Is Eid Holiday, June 6 Or 7? Eid-Ul-Adha Date, History, Significance, Rituals And More


2025-06-03 09:03:30
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Eid 2025 : As Muslims across the world prepare for one of the major festivals of the year-Eid
    Adha-it is time to learn key details about the Islamic festival, such as its exact date, history, and significance. The festival, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or Bakrid, will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia a day before celebrations kick off in India.

    Eid
      Adha holiday: June 6 or 7?

      The second holiest festival of the year for the followers of Islam will be celebrated on Saturday, 7 June, in India. This major festival holds profound significance in Islam and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour by Muslims across the world. As per the Islamic calendar, the festival falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar. This year, Arafat Day will be observed on Friday, 6 June, a day before Eid. Arafat Day, or Yaum al-Arafah, marks the 9th day of Dhul Hijjah and is considered the holiest day in the Islamic calendar.

      Also Read | Eid al-Adha: Lucknow Imam calls for private sacrifices, social media restraint History of Eid
        Adha

        The origin of the Eid
          Adha festival is traced back to the story of Ibrahim and Isma'il's sacrifice as mentioned in the Quran (Surah As-Saffat, verses 99-113). The religious epic emphasises the profound act of submission and devotion to the divine.

          It is believed that Ibrahim received a divine command in his dream. He was asked to sacrifice his beloved son, Isma'il (Ishmael) - a measure to test of his faith. Ibrahim proceeded to show his devotion and submission by sacrificing his son, who was replaced with a sheep.

          Also Read | When is Hajj 2025? Key dates, rituals and significance of annual pilgrimage Significance of Eid ul-Adha

          The festival is not just about sacrifice; it has deeper relevance and significance. It symbolises generosity, advocates charity and values of compassion, humility and gratitude. Coinciding with the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca - one of the Five Pillars of Islam - Eid ul-Adha commemorates Ibrahim's sacrifice, celebrates unity and solidarity. Traditionally, Muslims mark the festival with morning prayers at the mosque, which is followed by animal sacrifice - usually a goat, sheep, buffalo or camel.

          Also Read | Eid al-Adha 2025 LIVE: Bakri-eid in India likely on June 7

          On this day, Muslims exchange gifts and greetings, host grand feasts, and distribute meat to relatives, friends, and family, as well as to the needy and less fortunate.

          Key Takeaways
          • Eid
              Adha will be celebrated on June 7 in India, following Arafat Day on June 6.
            • The festival commemorates the sacrifice of Ibrahim and highlights themes of faith and devotion.
            • Eid
                Adha is marked by community gatherings, prayers, and acts of charity.

MENAFN03062025007365015876ID1109630366

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search