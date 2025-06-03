When Is Eid Holiday, June 6 Or 7? Eid-Ul-Adha Date, History, Significance, Rituals And More

It is believed that Ibrahim received a divine command in his dream. He was asked to sacrifice his beloved son, Isma'il (Ishmael) - a measure to test of his faith. Ibrahim proceeded to show his devotion and submission by sacrificing his son, who was replaced with a sheep.

The festival is not just about sacrifice; it has deeper relevance and significance. It symbolises generosity, advocates charity and values of compassion, humility and gratitude. Coinciding with the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca - one of the Five Pillars of Islam - Eid ul-Adha commemorates Ibrahim's sacrifice, celebrates unity and solidarity. Traditionally, Muslims mark the festival with morning prayers at the mosque, which is followed by animal sacrifice - usually a goat, sheep, buffalo or camel.

On this day, Muslims exchange gifts and greetings, host grand feasts, and distribute meat to relatives, friends, and family, as well as to the needy and less fortunate.