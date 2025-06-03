Micropolis To Participate In The Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference On June 11-12, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Holding Co. (“Micropolis” or the“Company”) (NYSE: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven security solutions, today announced that it will participate in Sidoti's Small-Cap Virtual Conference, to be held on June 11-12, 2025.

Virtual Conference Presentation

Date & Time : Thursday, June 12, 2025, 9:15 a.m. ET in Track 2

Speakers : Fareed Aljawhari, Founder & CEO and Dzmitry Kastahorau, CFO

Webcast Link :

Micropolis's management team will also conduct 1x1 investor meetings throughout the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Sidoti representative or email KCSA Strategic Communications at ... .

About Micropolis Holding Co.

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company's vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information please visit .

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1254

...

Media Contact:

Jessica Starman

...