Russian Ambassador Highlights Trade for Africa
(MENAFN) Russia’s ambassador to Mauritius, Irada Zeynalova, emphasized the vital importance of equitable trade for the continent's future prosperity.
She underlined the need for African countries to cultivate independent and self-sustaining economies, urging an end to reliance on external financial support. Zeynalova expressed these views during a conversation with a local publication.
During the interview, she asserted that “fair trade is critical,” underscoring her belief that African nations should be allowed to pursue development on their own terms.
She advocated for breaking free from the economic models left behind by colonial rule, which she described as restrictive and outdated.
The ambassador revisited Africa’s historical struggles, pointing out the lingering impacts of colonialism.
She stated that foreign domination had not only exploited the continent's resources but also displaced its people.
Highlighting the right of current and future generations to enjoy a life of freedom and dignity, she declared that “The time of colonialism must end.”
Furthermore, Zeynalova explained that poverty in Africa is multifaceted, extending far beyond the absence of money.
She stressed that the deprivation of vital services like education, clean drinking water, and medical care plays a significant role.
Recalling her personal ties to Sudan—where her son had previously worked—she shared how international sanctions devastated the agricultural industry, even in a region blessed with the Nile River.
Describing the harsh conditions, she noted that “People there survive on USD2 a week.”
