Men's Health Month: Urologist Dr. David Samadi Highlights Five Evidence-Based Habits To Support Men's Well-Being

Renowned Urologist Dr. David Samadi Shares Five Actionable Habits Every Man Can Start Today to Improve Health and Prevent Disease During Men's Health Month

- Dr. David SamadiNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of Men's Health Month, Dr. David Samadi, a board-certified urologist and prostate cancer surgeon , shares five impactful yet straightforward health habits men can adopt to support long-term wellness and reduce the risk of chronic disease.Men's Health Month, observed each June, is a national reminder to raise awareness about preventable health issues and encourage early detection and treatment. Dr. Samadi, a longtime advocate for men's health, emphasizes that meaningful lifestyle changes don't have to be complicated or time-consuming."Small, consistent steps can make a big difference," said Dr. Samadi. "These five habits are based on solid medical evidence and are practical for men at any stage of life."The five recommended habits include:Incorporate Daily Physical Activity – At least 30 minutes of movement, such as walking, biking, or strength training exercises, can help lower blood pressure, boost testosterone, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce stress levels.Choose Nutrient-Dense Foods – Prioritizing whole foods like vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats while limiting processed snacks and sugary drinks can help reduce inflammation, support weight management, and improve heart and brain health.Prioritize Quality Sleep – Maintaining consistent sleep habits and limiting screen time and alcohol intake can support hormone balance, cognitive function, and cardiovascular health.Monitor Key Health Metrics – Dr. Samadi recommends that men, particularly those over 40, track their blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, PSA levels , and testosterone levels through regular checkups.Engage in Preventive Health Care – Routine visits to a primary care provider or urologist can help detect health concerns early. Dr. Samadi encourages men to discuss any changes in energy, mood, or physical function with their healthcare provider." Preventive care is one of the most effective tools we have," added Dr. Samadi. Men should feel empowered to take charge of their health for themselves and their families and futures."Dr. Samadi continues to advocate for greater awareness and access to men's health education, urging individuals to use Men's Health Month to make proactive changes.About Dr. David SamadiDr. David Samadi is a board-certified urologist, medical contributor, and expert in prostate health and robotic surgery. He is the author of two books, Prostate Cancer, Now What? A Practical Guide to Diagnosis, Treatment, and Recovery, and The Ultimate MANual: Dr. Samadi's Guide to Men's Health and Wellness. For more information, visit

