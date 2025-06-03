403
Siberia reports first drone attack
(MENAFN) A military facility in Russia’s Irkutsk Region came under drone attack on Sunday in what officials say is the first such incident in Siberia. Regional Governor Igor Kobzev confirmed the strike, stating it occurred near the settlement of Sredny, roughly 150 km from Lake Baikal and 70 km from the regional capital.
One of the drones reportedly struck an abandoned building in the nearby village of Novomaltinsk. Kobzev said the UAVs were launched from a small truck, though the total number involved remains unclear. Social media footage suggests at least three drones participated in the attack.
Authorities have since secured the launch site, and Kobzev assured that there is “no threat to civilian life or health.” Emergency services and law enforcement were promptly deployed to the area.
While Kobzev did not specify who was responsible, both Russian and Ukrainian media outlets have pointed to Kiev as the likely source of the attack.
This incident marks a significant escalation in Ukraine’s drone campaign, with similar strikes reported in Russia’s northern Murmansk Region the same day. These cross-border attacks come despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Ukraine of intentionally undermining peace talks through such attacks. In response, Moscow has carried out retaliatory strikes targeting Ukrainian defense industry sites, troop assembly areas, and supply warehouses.
