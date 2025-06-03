403
IDF kills young boy in Palestinian
(MENAFN) A teenage Palestinian was killed by Israeli military fire on Monday near the town of Sinjil, located north of Ramallah in the West Bank, according to multiple reports from both Palestinian and Israeli sources.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health, based in Ramallah, confirmed the death of 14-year-old Yousef Fuad Fuqaha. The ministry said it had received notification of the fatal shooting from the General Authority for Civil Affairs, stating that Fuqaha was killed by Israeli gunfire.
Additional details from Palestinian security officials indicate that the teenager was shot in the northern area of Sinjil, and his body was subsequently taken by the Israeli forces. Following the incident, troops reportedly entered a nearby Palestinian residence and deleted footage from the property’s surveillance system.
The Israeli military released a statement explaining the circumstances from its perspective. It claimed that its personnel had spotted an individual preparing to throw stones at a road used by civilians and allegedly launching two bottles containing hazardous materials toward soldiers.
“Upon identifying the suspect,” the statement read, “the forces opened fire, killing him.” The military added that it would continue operations aimed at “thwart terrorism in the West Bank to preserve the security of the region's residents.”
This fatal encounter occurs amid a period of heightened instability in the West Bank, which has been experiencing persistent unrest for nearly two years. The tensions have been further inflamed by ongoing Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip.
