Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
IDF kills young boy in Palestinian

IDF kills young boy in Palestinian


2025-06-03 05:13:12
(MENAFN) A teenage Palestinian was killed by Israeli military fire on Monday near the town of Sinjil, located north of Ramallah in the West Bank, according to multiple reports from both Palestinian and Israeli sources.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health, based in Ramallah, confirmed the death of 14-year-old Yousef Fuad Fuqaha. The ministry said it had received notification of the fatal shooting from the General Authority for Civil Affairs, stating that Fuqaha was killed by Israeli gunfire.

Additional details from Palestinian security officials indicate that the teenager was shot in the northern area of Sinjil, and his body was subsequently taken by the Israeli forces. Following the incident, troops reportedly entered a nearby Palestinian residence and deleted footage from the property’s surveillance system.

The Israeli military released a statement explaining the circumstances from its perspective. It claimed that its personnel had spotted an individual preparing to throw stones at a road used by civilians and allegedly launching two bottles containing hazardous materials toward soldiers.

“Upon identifying the suspect,” the statement read, “the forces opened fire, killing him.” The military added that it would continue operations aimed at “thwart terrorism in the West Bank to preserve the security of the region's residents.”

This fatal encounter occurs amid a period of heightened instability in the West Bank, which has been experiencing persistent unrest for nearly two years. The tensions have been further inflamed by ongoing Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip.

MENAFN03062025000045017281ID1109629773

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search