Tasman Star Seafood Market Launches Premium Large Cooked King Prawns In 1Kg Packs

MENAFN - GetNews)



The popular seafood company introduces a new seafood favourite with its 1 kg prawn packs available to ship.

Gold Coast, QLD - June 3, 2025 - Popular seafood supplier, Tasman Star Seafood Market now has something new for seafood lovers. The store offers large cooked king prawns in 1kg packs. These prawns come straight from the Tasman Star commercial fishing fleet and are known for their sweet and rich taste.







The 1kg packs of the best prawns in Gold Coast are available for $44.99. Customers can use these prawns in salads, seafood platters, or just eat them on their own. They are already cooked, so they are easy to serve. Many people looking to buy fresh prawns in Gold Coast will find this new product a great option.

"Our goal is to give people seafood that tastes like it came straight from the ocean. These cooked king prawns are full of flavour and are perfect for family meals or weekend gatherings," a spokesperson for the company said.

Customers can keep the prawns in the fridge for up to three days. If they want to keep them longer, they can freeze them for up to three months at a temperature below -18°C. After thawing, it is ideal to eat them soon. The prawns go well with garlic, butter, lemon, and herbs.

The Best fish market in Gold Coast has been serving the community for years. It has become the answer for many locals who search online for the best fish market near me . The team works hard to bring in fresh seafood daily.

"We know what our customers want. They want fresh, tasty seafood at fair prices. Our large cooked king prawns tick all the boxes. They are some of the best prawns customers can get in the Gold Coast," the spokesperson said.

Since its inception, Tasman Star Seafood Market has been offering fresh seafood in large variety including fish, prawns, oysters, and other seafood items store also has other prawn options. These include jumbo raw king prawns, tiger raw medium prawns, and prawn cutlets with garlic. Customers can shop all of these on the Tasman Star Seafood Market website. Customers can also pickup the products after ordering online.

About Company:

Tasman Star Seafood Market offers a wide range of premium quality seafoods for over 25 years in the Gold Coast. To know more, visit