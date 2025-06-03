40% Of China-Imported Fish Containing Banned Drug Retrieved In Taiwan Tighter Border Checks Imposed

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) reported that approximately 40 per cent of a 1,000-kilogram batch of small yellow croaker imported from China, which contained the prohibited veterinary drug enrofloxacin, has been successfully retrieved, according to Focus Taiwan.

The 1,000-kilo shipment had been fully distributed to retail locations across Taiwan , as stated by the TFDA. Efforts to recall the product are still ongoing; however, it remains uncertain how much of it has already been sold to consumers, Focus Taiwan noted.

The small yellow croaker from China tested positive for the drug in one of 453 samples of poultry, livestock, and aquatic products examined for drug residues by health authorities during March and April, according to the TFDA, as cited by Focus Taiwan.

The batch was imported by A-Quan Frozen Aquatic Products Co. in Tainan, and city officials have imposed a fine of NT$240,000 (US$8,002.82) on the company for violating the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation, the TFDA reported, as per Focus Taiwan.

In Taiwan, the use of this veterinary drug is permitted in cattle, pigs, and poultry, but not in aquatic products, according to Chen Tzu-ling, Director of the TFDA Central Centre for Regional Administration, as cited by Focus Taiwan.

In the summer of 2024, another batch of frozen large yellow croaker imported from China by the same company in Tainan also tested positive for enrofloxacin, Chen noted.

This marks the company's second infraction within a year. The base fine was increased to NT$120,000 under regulations, and the company's failure to conduct mandatory self-inspections led to an additional increase, resulting in a total fine of NT$240,000, according to Chen, as stated by Focus Taiwan.

Due to this latest case of non-compliance, small yellow croaker imported from China will henceforth face a 20-50 per cent inspection rate at the border, up from the previous standard rate of 2-10 per cent, as noted by Chen. Focus Taiwan reported that enrofloxacin is a synthetic antibacterial agent, and excessive use may lead to gastrointestinal issues and, in severe cases, may negatively affect kidney function, according to the TFDA.