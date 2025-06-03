403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany Reveals Hundreds of Millions in Weapons Exports to Israel
(MENAFN) Germany revealed on Monday that it has authorized nearly half a billion euros in weapon exports to Israel since October 2023. Between October 7, 2023, and May 13, 2025, Berlin granted export licenses for military equipment shipments worth €485.1 million ($554.3 million), as disclosed in a parliamentary response to a query from the Left Party.
The sanctioned arms exports encompass a wide array of defense hardware, including weapons systems, ammunition, radar technology, communication devices, and components for armored vehicles.
However, the German government provided only sparse details about these deliveries. This restraint follows a Federal Constitutional Court decision that limits sharing information that might expose Israel’s current military capabilities or operational requirements, warning such disclosures could harm Germany’s diplomatic ties.
Just last week, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul indicated that Berlin might reconsider and possibly tighten future arms exports to Israel, given the ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, the humanitarian toll in Gaza continues to climb. The Health Ministry of Gaza reported on Monday that over 54,470 Palestinians have died since October 7, 2023, amid what it describes as Israel’s genocidal campaign.
After halting briefly, Israeli forces renewed attacks on Gaza starting March 18, resulting in 4,201 deaths and almost 12,652 injuries, effectively breaking a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement that had been in place since January.
Compounding the international scrutiny, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity connected to the Gaza conflict.
Furthermore, Israel faces a genocide lawsuit before the International Court of Justice related to its military actions in the Gaza Strip.
The sanctioned arms exports encompass a wide array of defense hardware, including weapons systems, ammunition, radar technology, communication devices, and components for armored vehicles.
However, the German government provided only sparse details about these deliveries. This restraint follows a Federal Constitutional Court decision that limits sharing information that might expose Israel’s current military capabilities or operational requirements, warning such disclosures could harm Germany’s diplomatic ties.
Just last week, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul indicated that Berlin might reconsider and possibly tighten future arms exports to Israel, given the ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, the humanitarian toll in Gaza continues to climb. The Health Ministry of Gaza reported on Monday that over 54,470 Palestinians have died since October 7, 2023, amid what it describes as Israel’s genocidal campaign.
After halting briefly, Israeli forces renewed attacks on Gaza starting March 18, resulting in 4,201 deaths and almost 12,652 injuries, effectively breaking a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement that had been in place since January.
Compounding the international scrutiny, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity connected to the Gaza conflict.
Furthermore, Israel faces a genocide lawsuit before the International Court of Justice related to its military actions in the Gaza Strip.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment