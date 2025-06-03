403
US incompetent to pressure Israel to deliver aid to Gaza
(MENAFN) As the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate due to the ongoing blockade and the genocide, the United States has faced mounting criticism over its repeated failures to provide effective aid to the zone.
Despite several publicized efforts and significant financial investments, many experts argue that Washington’s actions have done little to improve the conditions for Palestinians suffering within the enclave.
According to commentary from observers, “the US has continually failed to ensure that proper levels of aid reach Palestinians right from the start and even before Oct. 7 when Gaza was under blockade.” One expert pointed out that the reliance on measures like airdrops and the construction of a temporary pier highlights the lengths the U.S. has gone to avoid directly challenging Israel’s restrictions. “The very fact that the US had to resort to airdrops and that ridiculous pier is an indicator of the extreme lengths that they would go to avoid having to put pressure on Israel to allow aid in,” he said.
Since early March, border closures imposed by Israel have prevented essential items such as food, medical equipment, and humanitarian supplies from entering Gaza, exacerbating the already critical conditions, as noted by various international and human rights sources.
An analysis of US-led initiatives, including a makeshift pier built to deliver aid and the use of private military contractors, suggests these attempts have had little actual impact on the ground. The logistical challenges, paired with political obstacles, have rendered most of these projects ineffective in providing sustained assistance.
More recently, on May 27, Israel implemented a contentious aid delivery system within Gaza. This plan, endorsed by the U.S. and carried out through an American organization known as the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), has sparked widespread backlash. Critics argue the initiative is a deliberate move to circumvent the traditional United Nations-managed aid process. This approach has faced disapproval from both the broader international community and the UN itself.
Ultimately, while the U.S. has continued to emphasize its commitment to humanitarian relief, its strategies have struggled to produce real results, with many calling for a shift in policy that confronts the root barriers to aid delivery in Gaza.
