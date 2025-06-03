Bard Ionson's Vanishing Of The Genuine: Bone Flag Named Finalist For 2025 Arab Bank Switzerland Digital Art Prize

MENAFN - Pressat) Lisbon, Portugal – June 1, 2025 - Virginia-based digital artisthas once again been named one of the 10 finalists for the prestigious, marking his second recognition after being selected for the prize's inaugural edition in 2023. Ionson's captivating piece, Vanishing Of The Genuine: Bone Flag, will be showcased alongside works by nine other global talents-Andreas Rau, Aurèce Vettier, Cezar Mocan, Ivona Tau, James Bloom, Kerim Erc & Isackme, Leander Herzog, Marcel Schwittlick, and Travis LeRoy Southworth-at the Non Fungible Conference (NFC) in Lisbon from June 4-6, 2025, offering art enthusiasts and collectors a chance to experience this thought-provoking exhibition firsthand.

Vanishing Of The Genuine: Bone Flag is a striking exploration of authenticity in the digital age, blending analog film photography with digital innovation. Using 2,000 exposures, Ionson captures bones suspended against the sky and American flags, with authentic film grain adding a raw, tactile quality to the work. The piece questions how we navigate a world where reality is increasingly distorted, a theme Ionson describes as“living in the distorted state of the in-between.” This finalist recognition further elevates Ionson's acclaimed Vanishing Of The Genuine series, which has previously illuminated digital screens across three continents.

Ionson's history with the Arab Bank Switzerland Digital Art Prize began in 2023, when he was selected as one of the 10 finalists for the prize's inaugural edition, an exhibition that took place during the Non Fungible Conference in Lisbon on June 7-8, 2023 ABS Digital Art Prize 202 .“Being recognized again in 2025, alongside such incredible artists, is a profound honor,” said Ionson.“The Arab Bank Switzerland Digital Art Prize has been a pivotal platform for my work, and I'm thrilled to share Vanishing Of The Genuine: Bone Flag with a global audience at NFC Lisbon, continuing the conversation about authenticity in the digital era.”

The Arab Bank Switzerland Digital Art Prize, now in its third year, is the world's first on-chain NFT art prize, bridging traditional and digital art worlds. Sponsored by Arab Bank Switzerland, a private bank with a rich history of arts patronage, the prize recognizes excellence in digital creativity. The 10 finalists were selected by a distinguished jury of experts in art and digital innovation, including Sebastien Montabonel, Marlene Corbun, Alejandro Cartagena, Mimi Nguyen, Eleonora Brizi, and Rani Jabban, Managing Director at Arab Bank Switzerland. Their expertise ensured a rigorous selection process, highlighting the cutting edge of the field. The winner, to be announced on June 17, 2025, during Art Basel in Switzerland, will receive a cash prize, have their work acquired for the bank's Digital Art Collection, and see it exhibited globally.

The Non Fungible Conference, held at Pavilhão Carlos Lopes in Lisbon, is a premier event in the Web3 and NFT space, drawing thousands of attendees, including artists, collectors, and innovators. Last year, NFC welcomed over 4,400 visitors, 200 speakers, and 70 sponsors, making it the perfect stage for this exceptional lineup of finalists to shine. The exhibition of the finalists' works from June 4-6 will be a highlight of the conference, offering a unique opportunity to engage with the future of digital art.

Join Bard Ionson at the Non Fungible Conference to experience Vanishing Of The Genuine: Bone Flag and explore the intersection of art, technology, and authenticity. For more information about the exhibition, visit . To learn more about the Arab Bank Switzerland Digital Art Prize, visit .



About Bard Ionson

Bard Ionson is a Virginia-based digital artist whose work explores the boundaries of analog and digital mediums. A pioneer in the NFT space since 2018, his Vanishing Of The Genuine series has garnered international acclaim, with exhibitions across three continents. Ionson continues to push the limits of digital art, inviting viewers to reflect on authenticity in an increasingly virtual world. BardIonson

About Arab Bank Switzerland

Arab Bank Switzerland is a private bank with a long-standing commitment to the arts. Through initiatives like the Digital Art Prize, the bank fosters connections between artists, collectors, and financiers, promoting innovation in the digital art space.

About Non Fungible Conference

The Non Fungible Conference (NFC) is Europe's leading event for NFT culture, celebrating the intersection of Web3, art, gaming, and innovation. Held annually in Lisbon, NFC brings together thousands of attendees for exhibitions, talks, workshops, and more.