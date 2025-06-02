UAE Flights: Ticket Prices Up By 60% On Peak Travel Day Amid Eid Al Adha Break

As UAE residents gear up for the upcoming Eid Al Adha break, travel demand to Arab and regional destinations is soaring, as are ticket prices.

According to Bharat Aidasani, Managing Partner at Pluto Travels, airfares to Arab destinations have surged by up to 60 per cent during the Eid Al Adha holiday period as demand continues to outpace supply.

"Because of the peak season, people love to travel, especially in the summer and during holiday times like Eid," Aidasani said, highlighting a consistent rise in travel demand.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to Aidasani, prices for flights to these destinations have risen between 20 to 30 per cent, with peak-day travel costs increasing by as much as 40 to 60 per cent.“Airlines also get geared up for Eid. They start additional flights and open new routes wherever demand rises.”

Arab destinations remain in high demand. Egypt continues to attract many UAE residents, while Syria is witnessing a surge as Syrians living in the UAE return home to celebrate Eid. Lebanon remains a consistent favorite, and Saudi Arabia sees increased traffic due to Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages.

Praveen Choudhary from Al Saffron Travel and Tourism agrees and adds that Egypt and Morocco are among the Arab destinations with the highest surge in bookings this Eid. "We're seeing a major influx in Egypt visa applications during the holiday period," said Choudhary, noting a significant increase in demand from UAE residents and expats alike.

Choudhary emphasised the importance of early booking to avoid steep price hikes.

"If you book 40 to 45 days in advance, the price could be nearly half what it is now. For example, a ticket priced at Dh500 earlier might now be over Dh1,000."

Zain Al Abdin, sales manager at Golden Eagle Travel & Tourism, added that airlines have ramped up operations to accommodate the surge. For example,“Syrian Airlines used to be the only carrier flying to Syria, but now FlyDubai and Emirates are adding flights. Yet prices have increased by around 50 per cent,” Al Abdin said.

Travellers who book last-minute tickets often face higher fares, especially for non-flexible or non-refundable ticket categories.“About 90 per cent of the tickets people book are non-refundable,” he explained. With limited flexibility, travellers are often locked into dates set by public sector holidays.

Different travel behaviours

Compared to last Eid, bookings this year are strong but slightly lower.“This is mainly due to the overlap of Eid holidays with school exams. Many families are delaying their travel until after Eid,” Al Abdin explained.

Some families prefer spending the same budget on more extended post-Eid vacations rather than shorter, more expensive Eid getaways.“A three-day Eid trip might cost Dh4,000 per person now. Some prefer to wait until after exams and spend Dh7,000 on a full summer trip instead,” he said.

Travel after Eid is expected to be more affordable and appealing for long-haul trips.“After Eid, prices will drop, especially for longer destinations like Europe, Russia, and northern Turkey,” he added.

Looking at global destinations, Al Abdin pointed out that travelers prefer short-haul trips during Eid, such as Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Istanbul. "For long-haul destinations like Europe, Russia, North Turkey, Japan, Korea, or Norway, people wait for the summer holiday season."