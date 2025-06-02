Univest Securities, LLC Sponsors Japan GO IPO Summit And The CEO Speaks On Shelf Offerings And Pipes Panel
As part of its commitment to fostering innovation and growth in the capital markets, Univest is honored to participate in this prestigious summit. Edric Guo, CEO of Univest, will be speaking on the panel "Tapping the Markets: Shelf Offerings, ATMs, and PIPEs," where he will share his insights on strategic financing options and market opportunities for US listed companies from Asia including Japan.
"We are excited to be part of the Japan GO IPO Summit and to contribute to the ongoing dialogue about capital markets and investment strategies," said Edric Guo. "Our participation underscores our commitment to supporting companies navigating the complexities of growth and capital raising on a global scale."
For more information about the Japan GO IPO Summit and Univest' involvement, please visit the event website: .
About Univest Securities, LLC
Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, and wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-add service and focuses on building long-term relationships with its clients. As a prominent name on Wall Street, Univest has successfully raised over $1.3 billion in capital for issuers across the globe since 2019 and has completed approximately 100 transactions spanning a wide array of investment banking services in various industries, including technology, life sciences, industrial, consumer goods, etc. For more information, please visit: .
For more information, please contact:
Univest Securities, LLC
Edric Guo
Chief Executive Officer
75 Rockefeller Plaza, Suite 18C
New York, NY 10019
Phone: (212) 343-8888
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment