Univest Securities, LLC Sponsors Japan GO IPO Summit And The CEO Speaks On Shelf Offerings And Pipes Panel

New York, New York, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Securities, LLC ("Univest"), a premier boutique full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, is pleased to announce that it will be participating as a Platinum Sponsor in the upcoming Japan GO IPO Summit, set to take place on June 5, 2025. This premier event brings together leading experts, investors, and industry leaders to discuss the latest trends and opportunities in the US IPO landscape.

As part of its commitment to fostering innovation and growth in the capital markets, Univest is honored to participate in this prestigious summit. Edric Guo, CEO of Univest, will be speaking on the panel "Tapping the Markets: Shelf Offerings, ATMs, and PIPEs," where he will share his insights on strategic financing options and market opportunities for US listed companies from Asia including Japan.

"We are excited to be part of the Japan GO IPO Summit and to contribute to the ongoing dialogue about capital markets and investment strategies," said Edric Guo. "Our participation underscores our commitment to supporting companies navigating the complexities of growth and capital raising on a global scale."

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, and wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-add service and focuses on building long-term relationships with its clients. As a prominent name on Wall Street, Univest has successfully raised over $1.3 billion in capital for issuers across the globe since 2019 and has completed approximately 100 transactions spanning a wide array of investment banking services in various industries, including technology, life sciences, industrial, consumer goods, etc. For more information, please visit: .

