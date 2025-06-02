403
Kuwait Traffic Violations Plummet By 83 Pct After New Law Enforcement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- Traffic deaths and violations across Kuwait have dropped by some 83 percent more than a month after new rules were enforced, interior ministry data showed on Monday.
Last month, the number of traffic violations stood at 28,464, as compared to 168,208 registered in the same period a year earlier, the statistics show, citing crossing the red traffic light and exceeding the speed limit as the most frequent infractions.
Traffic related deaths dropped by 55 percent over the last year, while cell phone use when driving and failure to wear a seatbelt had both fallen by 75 percent, according to the data.
The ministry attributed strict law enforcement to these "successful results," calling on motorists to abide by the new rules in a bid to protect lives and properties alike. (end)
