Tunisian Official Warns Of Impact Of Rising Sea Levels
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, June 2 (KUNA) -- Tunisian Environment Minister Habib Abid disclosed on Monday that Tunisian would declare during a UN forum due next week in the French city of Nice establishing a regional coalition to coordinate efforts for coping with the sea rising levels.
The minister said in a statement that 20 percent of land on 60 Tunisian islands would be submerged with seawaters in the coming years due to the Mediterranean rising levels.
He called for sounding the alarm to urge the regional states take action against the looming environmental threat. "The environmental and climatic diplomacy is no longer an option, it has become a pressing necessity," he stressed.
The minister called for rapid execution of a project to plant trees along the coasts.
The Earth overheating is largely blamed for rising sea levels. Island countries are particularly threated with the rising waters' level. (end)
