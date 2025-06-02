Dubai's KHDA Releases New School Calendar Full List Of 2025 Holidays Revealed
The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has released the official academic calendar for the 2025–2026 school year, outlining key term dates and holidays for Dubai's private schools .
According to this calendar issued on Monday, classes will resume on August 25, 2025, following a two-month summer break. The winter holidays will begin on December 15, with students returning to school on January 5, 2026 after a three-week break.
Spring break is scheduled to start on March 23, with most schools resuming classes on April 6. However, schools following the Ministry of Education (MoE) curriculum will return a week later, on April 13.
The end-of-year dates vary depending on the curriculum. Schools offering international curricula must remain open until at least June 26, 2026. Meanwhile, Indian curriculum schools, which begin their academic session in April, will end their school year on March 31, 2026.
In total, the academic year will include a minimum of 182 school days, reflecting KHDA's ongoing commitment to maintaining instructional quality and ensuring adequate learning time for students.
The updated calendar applies to all private schools in Dubai that begin their academic year in August. The calendar also aims to help schools, educators, and families plan more effectively for the year ahead.
