Else Nutrition Reports 2024 Fiscal Year Financial Results And Provides Business Update

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSX: BABY) (OTCQX: BABYF ) (FSE: 0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), reported financial results for the 2024 fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR under the Company's profile.

"2024 was a defining year for Else Nutrition, marked by significant challenges that ultimately led to pivotal decisions shaping our future," commented Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO & Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "While we encountered major headwinds, including funding constraints, inventory shortages, and a limited marketing budget, we took decisive actions to secure our future. Specifically, we optimized operations, significantly reduced overhead costs, and secured essential funding. We also streamlined our cost structure by cutting underperforming roles, reducing low-ROI marketing spend, and exiting unprofitable retail partnerships. In addition, we restructured R&D operations, including the closure of our Israel lab, to preserve innovation capacity while improving financial performance. Furthermore, we plan to expand our manufacturing and prepare our powder formula in Europe, which will lower production costs, improve margins, and enhance product quality."

"Despite our challenges, we made important progress including successfully launching our first Adult Ready-to-Drink (RTD) product, expanding retail placement for our Kids RTD product, and increasing our presence in the U.S. through e-commerce platforms. These milestones reflect the growing demand for plant-based, allergen-friendly nutrition, and we intend to capitalize on these opportunities."

"On the regulatory front, we are encouraged by the FDA and HHS's launch of Operation Stork Speed, an initiative aimed at expanding infant formula options and strengthening supply chain resilience. Through our continued bipartisan advocacy efforts, we aim to make significant progress toward modernizing FDA guidelines for plant-based, non-soy, non-dairy infant formula. We look forward to working closely with regulators to establish a clear pathway, ensuring that parents have access to safe, high-quality, and scientifically backed nutrition alternatives."

"Furthermore, we were recently featured in an op-ed published in The Washington Times, titled "Operation Stork Speed will ensure babies get the nutrition they need ." The piece highlights the importance of accelerating access to clean-label, plant-based alternatives and aligns with our broader mission and ongoing advocacy efforts in Washington to promote science-backed updates to infant nutrition guidelines."

"Looking ahead to 2025, we are focused on expanding our retail distribution, scaling our European production, and enhancing brand visibility through targeted marketing and strategic partnerships. With a solid foundation in place, Else Nutrition is well-positioned for long-term growth, and we remain committed to delivering clean-label, plant-based nutrition solutions that meet the needs of families worldwide."

2024 Fiscal Year Financial Results

Revenue for 2024 decreased approximately 14.8% to $8 million compared to $9.4 million for 2023.

Operating expenses for 2024 was $13.6 million, a decrease of 20% compared to $16.9 million for 2023 Cash balance as of December 31, 2024, was $0.3 million (including restricted cash).

Conference Call

Else Nutrition management plans to host a business update conference call Tuesday, June 3rd at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results for the 2024 fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as well as the Company's corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 1-877-407-9219 for U.S. callers or +1-412-652-1274 for international callers. A webcast of the call may be accessed at or on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .

A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website ( ), through June 3, 2026. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately three hours following the call, through June 17, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853 for U.S. callers or +1-201-612-7415 for international callers and entering conference ID: 13754118.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF , FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:



"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

"Best Dairy Alternative" Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon In May 2024 Else Nutrition's Ready-to-Drink Kids Vanilla Shake Named Among the Best in Family-Friendly Products by the Prestigious Mom's Choice Awards®

