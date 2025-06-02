403
National Bank Of Fujairah Hosts Knowledge-Sharing Event Focused On AI And Business Transformation
| Business leaders and industry experts explore how AI and geopolitical shifts are reshaping the UAE's business landscape
Dubai – June 2025 - National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) hosted the latest edition of its ongoing Knowledge Series at Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ), welcoming over 90 guests from across the UAE business community. The event, themed 'Harnessing AI', highlighted the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in driving growth, innovation, and operational excellence. At a time marked by accelerating digital disruption and geopolitical change, the event provided timely insights on how businesses can stay ahead by integrating AI into their core operations and responding to shifting global economic conditions. Opening the event, Adnan Anwar, CEO of NBF said the bank is actively exploring how AI can drive greater efficiency and transformation, highlighting the value of forums like this in fostering insight, collaboration, and practical solutions. The event commenced with a look at the global economic landscape presented by Hisham Ayass, Senior Financial Analyst at Asharq Bloomberg TV, with the current outlook reflecting a fragile balance of cautious optimism and uncertainty, with growth projections tempered by persistent inflation and unresolved trade tensions. Following this, Arnold Gutmann, Senior Executive Partner at Gartner, delivered a deep dive into how agentic AI can transform go-to-market (GTM) strategies. The session explored how agentic AI is moving beyond traditional sales models toward intelligent systems that can autonomously make decisions and execute tasks. Rather than replacing humans, AI is becoming a powerful enabler-boosting productivity, enhancing personalisation, and giving a competitive edge to those who use it effectively. Gutmann indicated that the key to future success lies in combining human creativity and judgment with the speed and scalability of AI in a truly hybrid approach. This event was part of NBF's successful Knowledge Series programme, which continues to provide a platform for learning and dialogue on pressing issues facing UAE businesses. Previous editions have covered topics such as sustainable business models, ESG implementation, and investment management.
|About Us About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC: Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari'ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals. NBF's key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody's and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor's, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol“NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.
