Trump wishes if Zelensky would stop talking


2025-06-02 09:42:24
(MENAFN) US Leader Donald Trump has sharply criticized Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky, claiming that his public comments are worsening Ukraine’s situation. These remarks followed Zelensky’s accusation that Washington isn’t doing enough to support Ukraine, a stance he argued only benefits Russia.

On Sunday, Trump posted on Truth Social, expressing frustration with Zelensky’s rhetoric, suggesting it complicates efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict. “Everything out of his mouth causes problems. I don’t like it, and it better stop,” Trump stated, emphasizing that Zelensky’s approach harms his own nation.

Trump also reiterated that the war in Ukraine wouldn’t have started under his leadership. He distanced himself from the conflict, declaring, “This is Zelensky’s, Putin’s, and Biden’s War, not ‘Trump’s.’ I am only helping to put out the big and ugly fires, that have been started through gross incompetence and hatred.”

These comments followed Zelensky’s criticism of the West, particularly the US, after a recent Russian aerial assault. He condemned the muted international reaction, saying, “America’s silence, the silence of others in the world, only encourages Putin.” Zelensky urged Western nations to ramp up sanctions and pressure on Moscow.

This exchange occurred during a period of intensified hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. Reports indicate that hundreds of Ukrainian drones targeted Russian territory over several days. Russian military officials claimed that one of these attacks happened while Leader Vladimir Putin was visiting the Kursk Region, placing his helicopter “at the epicenter” of the strike.

Russian authorities have stated that such attacks aim to derail ongoing attempts at peace talks between Moscow and Kiev, promising to respond accordingly. According to official statements, Ukraine’s drone campaign appears designed to obstruct diplomatic progress toward a long-term resolution.

