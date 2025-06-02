Investbev Makes Strategic Six-Figure Investment In Lucky Beverage, Co.
"We have long sought out the next big thing in consumer consumption and Lucky Energy Drinks represents exactly that," reports Brian Rosen, General Partner of InvestBev. "Their product, brand identity, and mission align with where the global drinker is headed. Add to that a seasoned leadership team with decades of industry experience, and it became a very easy decision for us to get behind them."
Founded by industry veteran Richard Laver, Lucky Energy Drinks has quickly gained traction among health-conscious consumers, offering clean energy with powerful nutritional benefits and no artificial ingredients.
"InvestBev represents the best equity firm in the alcohol space, and we are thrilled to have them on board for this energy journey," commented Richard Laver, CEO & Chairman of Lucky Beverage, Co. "Their credibility, experience, and strategic insight will be instrumental as we scale Lucky to new heights."
As consumers increasingly demand functional and health-focused beverages, this investment is further evidence of InvestBev's leadership in identifying and supporting forward-looking, category-defining brands.
For more information about InvestBev and their work in supporting the adult beverage industry, please visit: .
About Lucky Energy Drinks:
Lucky Energy Drinks delivers a clean, functional energy drink powered by natural ingredients and backed by science. The brand's mission is to fuel consumers with purpose, performance, and health in mind. Learn more at .
About InvestBev
Founded in 2015 by Brian Rosen, InvestBev Group is a premier private equity firm in the adult beverage industry, known for its short return windows and non-correlated investment strategy. Helmed by Rosen, who is a third-generation industry veteran, InvestBev Group has raised nearly $200 million across four funds, a $100 million credit platform, and a low-cost insurance provider to distilleries. InvestBev is dedicated to supporting emerging brands and segments within the alcohol sector.
Learn more: Website | LinkedIn
Press Contact:
Shannon Duer
845-548-1211
SOURCE InvestBev
Legal Disclaimer:
