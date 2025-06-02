Newtekone, Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2025 Results And Host A Conference Call On Monday, July 28, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc. (the“Company”) (NASDAQ: NEWT) will report its second quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Monday, July 28, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results will be hosted by Barry Sloane, Chief Executive Officer, Frank DeMaria, Chief Financial Officer of NewtekOne, and M. Scott Price, Chief Financial Officer of Newtek Bank, N.A., at 4:30 pm ET on Monday, July 28, 2025.

Barry Sloane, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“We look forward to reporting second quarter financial results on July 28, which we expect will show continued progress of our business plan. In addition, we are pleased that we will be able to report second quarter results ahead of our planned participation in KBW's Community Bank Investor Conference scheduled for July 29th and July 30th in New York City, where we look forward to discussing our business and results in person with institutional investors. Investors interested in meeting with us at the event should email KBW at ... .”

Please note, to receive a dial-in number for the conference call or to listen to the webcast, interested participants are encouraged to pre-register online at NewtekOne Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results beginning today and up until 15 minutes prior to the start of the July 28, 2025 conference call in order to reserve a listening position on the call. Concurrent with the release of 2Q25 financial results, a corresponding earnings presentation will be posted in the 'Event & Presentations' section of the Investor Relations portion of NewtekOne's website at NewtekOne Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results . A replay of the call with the corresponding presentation will be available on NewtekOne's website shortly after the live presentation and will be available for a period of one year.

About NewtekOne, Inc.

NewtekOne ® , Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which, along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries (collectively,“NewtekOne”), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to independent business owners. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to independent business owners across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses, and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne's and its subsidiaries' business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions and Payroll and Benefits Solutions . In addition, NewtekOne offers its clients the Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting and Web Services) provided by Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (IPM.com)

Newtek ® , NewtekOne ® , Newtek Bank ® , National Association , Your Business Solutions Company®, One Solution for All Your Business Needs® and Newtek Advantage® are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995 are based on the current beliefs and expectations of NewtekOne's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. See“Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled“Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on NewtekOne's website ( and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

SOURCE: NewtekOne, Inc.

Investor Relations & Public Relations

Contact: Bryce Rowe

Telephone: (212) 273-8292 / ...